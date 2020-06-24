1416 BOONE WAY

DETACHED GATED 3 BR-2.5 BATH IN "ALTURA" COMMUNITY WITH VIEWS & PRIVACY ~ TUCKED AWAY ON SMALL CULDESAC STREET WITH NO HOMES BEHIND ~ COZY LIVING ROOM WITH ADJACENT DINING ROOM-FIREPLACE-TV NICHE ~KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS AND RAISED COUNTER BAR ~ MAIN FLOOR GUEST BATH ~ DARK LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS MAIN FLOOR- NEUTRAL CARPET UPSTAIRS ~ SPACIOUS MASTER WITH DUAL SINKS AND WALK/IN CLOSET ~ 2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS WITH BATH ~ WRAP AROUND YARD WITH PATIO-MATURE PALMS-VIEWS ~ DIRECT ACCESS 2-CAR GARAGE WITH LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS ~ RESORT LIKE COMMUNITY AMENITIES NEARBY ~ SEE AGENT REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
