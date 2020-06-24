All apartments in Placentia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1416 BOONE WAY

1416 Boone Way · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Boone Way, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
DETACHED GATED 3 BR-2.5 BATH IN "ALTURA" COMMUNITY WITH VIEWS & PRIVACY ~ TUCKED AWAY ON SMALL CULDESAC STREET WITH NO HOMES BEHIND ~ COZY LIVING ROOM WITH ADJACENT DINING ROOM-FIREPLACE-TV NICHE ~KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS AND RAISED COUNTER BAR ~ MAIN FLOOR GUEST BATH ~ DARK LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS MAIN FLOOR- NEUTRAL CARPET UPSTAIRS ~ SPACIOUS MASTER WITH DUAL SINKS AND WALK/IN CLOSET ~ 2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS WITH BATH ~ WRAP AROUND YARD WITH PATIO-MATURE PALMS-VIEWS ~ DIRECT ACCESS 2-CAR GARAGE WITH LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS ~ RESORT LIKE COMMUNITY AMENITIES NEARBY ~ SEE AGENT REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 BOONE WAY have any available units?
1416 BOONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 BOONE WAY have?
Some of 1416 BOONE WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 BOONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1416 BOONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 BOONE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1416 BOONE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1416 BOONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1416 BOONE WAY offers parking.
Does 1416 BOONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 BOONE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 BOONE WAY have a pool?
No, 1416 BOONE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1416 BOONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1416 BOONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 BOONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 BOONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
