1416 BOONE WAY

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

DETACHED GATED 3 BR-2.5 BATH IN "ALTURA" COMMUNITY WITH VIEWS & PRIVACY ~ TUCKED AWAY ON SMALL CULDESAC STREET WITH NO HOMES BEHIND ~ COZY LIVING ROOM WITH ADJACENT DINING ROOM-FIREPLACE-TV NICHE ~KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS AND RAISED COUNTER BAR ~ MAIN FLOOR GUEST BATH ~ DARK LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS MAIN FLOOR- NEUTRAL CARPET UPSTAIRS ~ SPACIOUS MASTER WITH DUAL SINKS AND WALK/IN CLOSET ~ 2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS WITH BATH ~ WRAP AROUND YARD WITH PATIO-MATURE PALMS-VIEWS ~ DIRECT ACCESS 2-CAR GARAGE WITH LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS ~ RESORT LIKE COMMUNITY AMENITIES NEARBY ~ SEE AGENT REMARKS