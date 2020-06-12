1207 N Ventana Lane

Amenities

Model Perfect Home located at Terraza, a Gated Community in the Heart of Placentia! Open floor plan Family/Dining Room and a well appointed Kitchen with a large center island, granite counters and stainless appliances. Upstairs are 3 Bedrooms including a spacious Master Suite that features a romantic deck, a soaking tub, walk-in closet, and roomy cabinets with plenty of storage. One secondary bedroom is another mini master suite. Upstairs laundry room with sink and custom cabinetry. Built in 2015 with the highest energy efficient doors, windows and appliances. Terraza is centrally located to major freeways and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and grocery stores. Home will be available by Oct. 14, 2019.