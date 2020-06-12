All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 1207 N Ventana Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
1207 N Ventana Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

1207 N Ventana Lane

1207 N Ventana Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1207 N Ventana Ln, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Model Perfect Home located at Terraza, a Gated Community in the Heart of Placentia! Open floor plan Family/Dining Room and a well appointed Kitchen with a large center island, granite counters and stainless appliances. Upstairs are 3 Bedrooms including a spacious Master Suite that features a romantic deck, a soaking tub, walk-in closet, and roomy cabinets with plenty of storage. One secondary bedroom is another mini master suite. Upstairs laundry room with sink and custom cabinetry. Built in 2015 with the highest energy efficient doors, windows and appliances. Terraza is centrally located to major freeways and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and grocery stores. Home will be available by Oct. 14, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 N Ventana Lane have any available units?
1207 N Ventana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 N Ventana Lane have?
Some of 1207 N Ventana Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 N Ventana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1207 N Ventana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 N Ventana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1207 N Ventana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1207 N Ventana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1207 N Ventana Lane offers parking.
Does 1207 N Ventana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 N Ventana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 N Ventana Lane have a pool?
No, 1207 N Ventana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1207 N Ventana Lane have accessible units?
No, 1207 N Ventana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 N Ventana Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 N Ventana Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles