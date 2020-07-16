1607 Roma Drive

Amenities

Ming Shao - 408-306-3220 - Located in the desirable San Marco community in Pittsburg California, this elegant home has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Stainless Steel Appliances, Formal Dining Room, A Cozy Living Room with Fireplace, Tile & Carpet Floors, Ceiling Lights and 2 Car Garage, Washer and Dryer on site. Nature light and a nice backyard. Perfect for commuting 5 minutes to BART and easy access to Highway. One Year Lease. Tenants pay for all utilities, water and garbage. No Smoking/No Pets. Tenants must make at least 2.5X rent for income and minimum Credit Score 620. No past evictions. Furniture in photos not included.