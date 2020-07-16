All apartments in Pittsburg
Find more places like 1607 Roma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburg, CA
/
1607 Roma Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:45 PM

1607 Roma Drive

1607 Roma Drive · (408) 306-3220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1607 Roma Drive, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ming Shao - 408-306-3220 - Located in the desirable San Marco community in Pittsburg California, this elegant home has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Stainless Steel Appliances, Formal Dining Room, A Cozy Living Room with Fireplace, Tile & Carpet Floors, Ceiling Lights and 2 Car Garage, Washer and Dryer on site. Nature light and a nice backyard. Perfect for commuting 5 minutes to BART and easy access to Highway. One Year Lease. Tenants pay for all utilities, water and garbage. No Smoking/No Pets. Tenants must make at least 2.5X rent for income and minimum Credit Score 620. No past evictions. Furniture in photos not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Roma Drive have any available units?
1607 Roma Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburg, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Roma Drive have?
Some of 1607 Roma Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Roma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Roma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Roma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Roma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 1607 Roma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Roma Drive offers parking.
Does 1607 Roma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 Roma Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Roma Drive have a pool?
No, 1607 Roma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Roma Drive have accessible units?
No, 1607 Roma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Roma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Roma Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1607 Roma Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr
Pittsburg, CA 94565

Similar Pages

Pittsburg 1 BedroomsPittsburg 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburg Apartments under $2,200Pittsburg Apartments with Balconies
Pittsburg Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CAMenlo Park, CASuisun City, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CA
American Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Los Medanos CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity