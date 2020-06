Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

**PENDING** 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pittsburg Duplex -Section 8 OK - **PENDING**



2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pittsburg



Spacious and updated kitchen



Freshly painted and new flooring.



Nice sized bedrooms



Separate laundry room with hookups



Over-sized single garage door



This property does not have a yard.



SECTION 8 OK



Rent $2,200.00 Deposit $2,500.00 on approval of credit



No Smoking.



Applications available online at www.NewWayServices.com.



Must have good rental references and no evictions. Total income minus monthly debt requirement is approximately 3 times the amount of the rent. Application processing fee is $40.00 per person over the age of 18. We require copies of last 2 pay stubs/proof of income and last 2 bank statements to be submitted with your application. Bank statements must show proof of income deposited into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent and deposit). If you are self employed, we require copies of your last 2 tax returns.



DRE #01920414



(RLNE5592613)