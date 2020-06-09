All apartments in Piñon Hills
Find more places like 8241 Green Graham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Piñon Hills, CA
/
8241 Green Graham
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:18 AM

8241 Green Graham

8241 Green Road · (714) 255-1554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8241 Green Road, Piñon Hills, CA 92372

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to this charming, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhome-style home located in the great neighborhood of Highland Greens. The spacious living room features new laminate flooring that flows seamlessly throughout and opens through a double slider onto an enclosed private front patio. The kitchen is designed with granite counters, tile flooring, stone tile backsplash, recessed lighting, and a laundry area. The dining room opens through a sliding door onto a large private balcony above the two-car garage. Enjoy the association pools, playground, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, restaurants, shopping centers, and the award-winning Sunny Hills High School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8241 Green Graham have any available units?
8241 Green Graham has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8241 Green Graham have?
Some of 8241 Green Graham's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8241 Green Graham currently offering any rent specials?
8241 Green Graham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8241 Green Graham pet-friendly?
Yes, 8241 Green Graham is pet friendly.
Does 8241 Green Graham offer parking?
Yes, 8241 Green Graham does offer parking.
Does 8241 Green Graham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8241 Green Graham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8241 Green Graham have a pool?
Yes, 8241 Green Graham has a pool.
Does 8241 Green Graham have accessible units?
No, 8241 Green Graham does not have accessible units.
Does 8241 Green Graham have units with dishwashers?
No, 8241 Green Graham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8241 Green Graham have units with air conditioning?
No, 8241 Green Graham does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8241 Green Graham?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAAdelanto, CAVictorville, CAHesperia, CAFontana, CAClaremont, CASan Bernardino, CA
La Verne, CARialto, CAGlendora, CASan Dimas, CACrestline, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAApple Valley, CAMontclair, CASilver Lakes, CALancaster, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity