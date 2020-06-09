8241 Green Graham

Amenities

Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to this charming, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhome-style home located in the great neighborhood of Highland Greens. The spacious living room features new laminate flooring that flows seamlessly throughout and opens through a double slider onto an enclosed private front patio. The kitchen is designed with granite counters, tile flooring, stone tile backsplash, recessed lighting, and a laundry area. The dining room opens through a sliding door onto a large private balcony above the two-car garage. Enjoy the association pools, playground, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, restaurants, shopping centers, and the award-winning Sunny Hills High School district.