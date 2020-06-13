/
pinon hills
5 Apartments for rent in Piñon Hills, CA📍
8241 Green Graham
8241 Green Road, Piñon Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1560 sqft
Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to this charming, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhome-style home located in the great neighborhood of Highland Greens.
5146 GRN VILLAGE
5146 Green Road, Piñon Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5146 GRN VILLAGE in Piñon Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
5270 GRN VILLAGE
5270 Green Road, Piñon Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5270 GRN VILLAGE in Piñon Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
13992 Irving Ln
13992 Irving Lane, Lytle Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cabin by the Creek - Property Id: 291582 Quaint furnished cabin at the end of the lane. Once you're there you feel like you are so secluded but you're in a beautiful neighborhood with great people so you feel safe.
8423 Daisy Road
8423 Daisy Road, Oak Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Move in Special 1/2 off first month rent. Yes to Pets with 300 pet deposit. Beautiful view with great RV Parking, Fire Pit, plantation shutters, Quartz counters in kitchen and Master bathroom, Skylights in kitchen and bathrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Piñon Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Piñon Hills area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Piñon Hills from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.
