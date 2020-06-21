1241 Marionola Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features:



1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout

2. Fresh Interior Paint

3. Updated Kitchen Counter

4. Washer/Dryer Included

5. Small Backyard Patio

6. Additional storage room

7. Access to Local Pool

8. Short drive to Restaurants and Shopping

9. Short drive to I-80



Public Schools: Collins Elementary; Pinole Middle School, Pinole Valley High School



Rent: $ 2,600.00 / month

Deposit: $ 2,600.00



~ Tenant pays for ALL utilities

~ Landscaping is Tenant responsibility

~ NO PETS



***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***



Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.



- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.

- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.

- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.



To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com



