Pinole, CA
1241 Marionola Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1241 Marionola Way

1241 Marionola Way · (510) 858-6711 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA 94564
East Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1241 Marionola Way · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features:

1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout
2. Fresh Interior Paint
3. Updated Kitchen Counter
4. Washer/Dryer Included
5. Small Backyard Patio
6. Additional storage room
7. Access to Local Pool
8. Short drive to Restaurants and Shopping
9. Short drive to I-80

Public Schools: Collins Elementary; Pinole Middle School, Pinole Valley High School

Rent: $ 2,600.00 / month
Deposit: $ 2,600.00

~ Tenant pays for ALL utilities
~ Landscaping is Tenant responsibility
~ NO PETS

***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***

Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.

- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.
- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.
- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.

To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com

Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!

(RLNE5831808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Marionola Way have any available units?
1241 Marionola Way has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1241 Marionola Way have?
Some of 1241 Marionola Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Marionola Way currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Marionola Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Marionola Way pet-friendly?
No, 1241 Marionola Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinole.
Does 1241 Marionola Way offer parking?
No, 1241 Marionola Way does not offer parking.
Does 1241 Marionola Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 Marionola Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Marionola Way have a pool?
Yes, 1241 Marionola Way has a pool.
Does 1241 Marionola Way have accessible units?
No, 1241 Marionola Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Marionola Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Marionola Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Marionola Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 Marionola Way does not have units with air conditioning.
