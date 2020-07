Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole. We are in close proximity to schools, shopping, and recreational areas. You will appreciate being within 30 minutes of exciting San Francisco.



Find the charm of our newly remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and townhomes that will delight you with designer details. Our seven comfortable, spacious and airy floor plans will intrigue you. Savor the tranquility of your private patio or balcony, available in most of our apartment homes. If you love cooking youll love our gourmet kitchens which include all new electric appliances.



Revel in the serenity of the poolside patio or a stroll in one of the many nearby parks. Enjoy fun in the sun relaxing on our patio or in our sparkling blue swimming pool. Experience the ambiance of a bayside resort community. Come and see why you will love your new home at The Villas at Harbor Pointe.