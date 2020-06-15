Amenities

Charming Piedmont Home Available Now! - We are proud to announce the advanced leasing of a charming Mid-Century California bungalow in the coveted city of Piedmont. At 3+ bedrooms and 2 baths, 26 Sylvan Way is located on a quiet street within close distance to all Piedmont schools. The updated kitchen has granite counters, ample cabinetry, and space for casual dining in addition to an adjoined formal dining and living space. The adjacent naturally lit living space has well defined area for dining and relaxing and features large picture windows and a fireplace. Two bedrooms and new full bath complete the main floor and the lower level offers the third bedroom and a full bath, laundry area with direct access to the backyard, and a large family room. Additional features include:

Single Car Garage with Interior Access; Best for a Small Car or Storage

Forced Air Heating

Washer and Driver

Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher

Within Piedmont Public School District

Convenient to Piedmont Avenue and Multiple Other Business Districts Including Glenview, Montclair Village, Grand Avenue, Lakeshore and Rockridge, Downtown Piedmont, and College Avenue

Near Montclair's Farmer's Market, Mulberry Market Safeway, and Trader Joe's

Easy access to Commuter Ride Share, AC Transit to San Francisco and BART, Highway 13 and 580 Freeway

Short drive to Glenview's Restaurant Row: Marzano, Banana Blossom , Black Berry Bistro, Bellanico, Sushi Park, Diggery Inn

Stones throw from Piedmont Avenue's Wine on Piedmont, Piedmont Grocery, Lo Co Co's, Homestead, Commis, Xyclo, Messob Ethiopian, Shimizu Sushi Bar, Bar Cesar, Dopo and many more!

Visit City of Piedmont Website: http://www.ci.piedmont.ca.us for more area information



Welcome Home!

Terms:

Lease Expires on June 30th of Each Year

Renters Insurance Required

This is a Non-Smoking Home



CONTACT:

Marty Chan DRE# 01400871

or Bonita Chinn

Phone: 510-584-9078

Email: rentals@discoinvest.com

DRE# 01911108



