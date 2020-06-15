All apartments in Piedmont
26 Sylvan Way

26 Sylvan Way · (510) 584-9078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Sylvan Way, Piedmont, CA 94610
Piedmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 Sylvan Way · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Piedmont Home Available Now! - We are proud to announce the advanced leasing of a charming Mid-Century California bungalow in the coveted city of Piedmont. At 3+ bedrooms and 2 baths, 26 Sylvan Way is located on a quiet street within close distance to all Piedmont schools. The updated kitchen has granite counters, ample cabinetry, and space for casual dining in addition to an adjoined formal dining and living space. The adjacent naturally lit living space has well defined area for dining and relaxing and features large picture windows and a fireplace. Two bedrooms and new full bath complete the main floor and the lower level offers the third bedroom and a full bath, laundry area with direct access to the backyard, and a large family room. Additional features include:
Single Car Garage with Interior Access; Best for a Small Car or Storage
Forced Air Heating
Washer and Driver
Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Within Piedmont Public School District
Convenient to Piedmont Avenue and Multiple Other Business Districts Including Glenview, Montclair Village, Grand Avenue, Lakeshore and Rockridge, Downtown Piedmont, and College Avenue
Near Montclair's Farmer's Market, Mulberry Market Safeway, and Trader Joe's
Easy access to Commuter Ride Share, AC Transit to San Francisco and BART, Highway 13 and 580 Freeway
Short drive to Glenview's Restaurant Row: Marzano, Banana Blossom , Black Berry Bistro, Bellanico, Sushi Park, Diggery Inn
Stones throw from Piedmont Avenue's Wine on Piedmont, Piedmont Grocery, Lo Co Co's, Homestead, Commis, Xyclo, Messob Ethiopian, Shimizu Sushi Bar, Bar Cesar, Dopo and many more!
Visit City of Piedmont Website: http://www.ci.piedmont.ca.us for more area information

Welcome Home!
Terms:
Lease Expires on June 30th of Each Year
Renters Insurance Required
This is a Non-Smoking Home

CONTACT:
Marty Chan DRE# 01400871
or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
DRE# 01911108

(RLNE5481713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

