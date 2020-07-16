All apartments in Piedmont
122 Monte Ave

122 Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

122 Monte Avenue, Piedmont, CA 94611
Piedmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - This elegant home is located on a tree lined street in one of Piedmont’s most coveted neighborhoods. Grand, gracious and exquisitely renovated in 2019 this home offers a spacious kitchen family room that opens to large gardens for casual living Dining room w/ French doors to garden, dramatic LR, and light filled office on main floor. 5BR upstairs including primary en-suite bedroom with luxurious bath. Additional office/homework room, cool attic TV/play room. Lower level includes guest suite, large family room, game room and much more. This home has all the right spaces! Just blocks from top rated K-12 schools, parks, transportation and Mulberry’s Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Monte Ave have any available units?
122 Monte Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piedmont, CA.
What amenities does 122 Monte Ave have?
Some of 122 Monte Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Monte Ave currently offering any rent specials?
122 Monte Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Monte Ave pet-friendly?
No, 122 Monte Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piedmont.
Does 122 Monte Ave offer parking?
Yes, 122 Monte Ave offers parking.
Does 122 Monte Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Monte Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Monte Ave have a pool?
No, 122 Monte Ave does not have a pool.
Does 122 Monte Ave have accessible units?
No, 122 Monte Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Monte Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Monte Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Monte Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Monte Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
