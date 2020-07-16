122 Monte Ave

Amenities

ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - This elegant home is located on a tree lined street in one of Piedmont’s most coveted neighborhoods. Grand, gracious and exquisitely renovated in 2019 this home offers a spacious kitchen family room that opens to large gardens for casual living Dining room w/ French doors to garden, dramatic LR, and light filled office on main floor. 5BR upstairs including primary en-suite bedroom with luxurious bath. Additional office/homework room, cool attic TV/play room. Lower level includes guest suite, large family room, game room and much more. This home has all the right spaces! Just blocks from top rated K-12 schools, parks, transportation and Mulberry’s Market.