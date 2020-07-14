Corsica Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed accessible community garden courtyard lobby package receiving

Corsica Apartments in Pico Rivera, CA offers the best living in town- Not just fantastic apartment homes, but a luxurious lifestyle! Our bright and spacious newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments feature private balconies, brand new appliances, wood-like flooring, large closets, upgraded countertops, and shaker style cabinets.



Relax or entertain guests in the outdoor lounge, pool area, or gather around the BBQ. Take advantage of our brand-new state of the art fitness center or relax in our year-round heated spa. We offer pet-friendly apartments at Corsica and they will enjoy the newly renovated dog park.



We are conveniently located near the 605, 5, 91, and 105 freeways perfect for a quick getaway as well as several dining and entertainment centers such as Downey Promenade and Southgate Shopping Center. Call today and schedule your private tour at Corsica Apartments in Pico Rivera, CA.



