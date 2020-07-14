All apartments in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, CA
Corsica Apartment Homes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Corsica Apartment Homes

9128 Burke St · (562) 303-5831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9128 Burke St, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Corsica Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
community garden
courtyard
lobby
package receiving
Corsica Apartments in Pico Rivera, CA offers the best living in town- Not just fantastic apartment homes, but a luxurious lifestyle! Our bright and spacious newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments feature private balconies, brand new appliances, wood-like flooring, large closets, upgraded countertops, and shaker style cabinets.

Relax or entertain guests in the outdoor lounge, pool area, or gather around the BBQ. Take advantage of our brand-new state of the art fitness center or relax in our year-round heated spa. We offer pet-friendly apartments at Corsica and they will enjoy the newly renovated dog park.

We are conveniently located near the 605, 5, 91, and 105 freeways perfect for a quick getaway as well as several dining and entertainment centers such as Downey Promenade and Southgate Shopping Center. Call today and schedule your private tour at Corsica Apartments in Pico Rivera, CA.

Please visit https://www.apartments.com/corsica-pico-rivera-ca/r7w69r2/ for a virtual tou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500 oac
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $65
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corsica Apartment Homes have any available units?
Corsica Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does Corsica Apartment Homes have?
Some of Corsica Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corsica Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Corsica Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Corsica Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Corsica Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Corsica Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Corsica Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Corsica Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Corsica Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Corsica Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Corsica Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Corsica Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Corsica Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Corsica Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Corsica Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Corsica Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Corsica Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
