9644 Washington Boulevard

Welcome to your perfect starter home located in a very good neighborhood in the City of Pico Rivera. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a 2 car garage has everything you need, including original hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathroom along with convenient indoor laundry. The property sits on a large lot which has so much potential. In addition, there is easy access to public transportation & close to nearby restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, schools etc....also easy access to the 605, 60 & 5 freeway. Buyers are to verify entire condition & all info on their own & satisfy themselves as to all aspects of this property. Info deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer to conduct their own research related to property size, zoning, building restrictions, tenant rights, etc. Property to be sold AS IS without warranty, expressed or implied. This home is only available for lease through the "Lease with a Right to Purchase Program." Please call the listing agent for more details about this special program.