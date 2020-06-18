All apartments in Pico Rivera
9636 Mines Avenue

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway. The property comes with kitchen appliances and hook ups for washer and dryer.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, contact today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9636 Mines Avenue have any available units?
9636 Mines Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9636 Mines Avenue have?
Some of 9636 Mines Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9636 Mines Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9636 Mines Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9636 Mines Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9636 Mines Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 9636 Mines Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9636 Mines Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9636 Mines Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9636 Mines Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9636 Mines Avenue have a pool?
No, 9636 Mines Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9636 Mines Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9636 Mines Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9636 Mines Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9636 Mines Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9636 Mines Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9636 Mines Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
