6567 Bollenbacher Drive

Beautifully remodeled two bedroom, one bath home with unique detached Play/Rmps Room. This home has been tastefully remodeled with new windows throughout, new window blinds, ceiling fans, new Pergo flooring in Living room, and carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is gorgeous with beautiful new cabinets and granite counter tops. The bathroom has new flooring, new toilet, new decorative tile in the shower, and new vanity. New light fixtures throughout, new faucets throughout, and new paint inside and out, even in the Play/Rmps Room everything has been done! Home sits on a corner lot with new fencing in the front, the back yard is large with new wood fencing, and part block wall. The Play/Rmps Room has bathroom and laundry hook up, could be mother in law studio, this makes this property very unique!