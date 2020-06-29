All apartments in Pico Rivera
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

6567 Bollenbacher Drive

6567 Bollenbacher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6567 Bollenbacher Drive, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled two bedroom, one bath home with unique detached Play/Rmps Room. This home has been tastefully remodeled with new windows throughout, new window blinds, ceiling fans, new Pergo flooring in Living room, and carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is gorgeous with beautiful new cabinets and granite counter tops. The bathroom has new flooring, new toilet, new decorative tile in the shower, and new vanity. New light fixtures throughout, new faucets throughout, and new paint inside and out, even in the Play/Rmps Room everything has been done! Home sits on a corner lot with new fencing in the front, the back yard is large with new wood fencing, and part block wall. The Play/Rmps Room has bathroom and laundry hook up, could be mother in law studio, this makes this property very unique!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6567 Bollenbacher Drive have any available units?
6567 Bollenbacher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 6567 Bollenbacher Drive have?
Some of 6567 Bollenbacher Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6567 Bollenbacher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6567 Bollenbacher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6567 Bollenbacher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6567 Bollenbacher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 6567 Bollenbacher Drive offer parking?
No, 6567 Bollenbacher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6567 Bollenbacher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6567 Bollenbacher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6567 Bollenbacher Drive have a pool?
No, 6567 Bollenbacher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6567 Bollenbacher Drive have accessible units?
No, 6567 Bollenbacher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6567 Bollenbacher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6567 Bollenbacher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6567 Bollenbacher Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6567 Bollenbacher Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
