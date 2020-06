Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Family Home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home that offers plenty of family space and outdoor entertaining. Lots of upgrades to include flooring, counters and appliances. Loft area upstairs gives ample space to spread out. Stainless Steel Fridge to stay for tenants use. Full bath and bedroom downstairs. This is a must see home!



(RLNE4771281)