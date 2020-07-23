Apartment List
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkway, CA

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6818 Chevy Chase Way
6818 Chevy Chase Way, Parkway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
6818 Chevy Chase Way Available 08/01/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/ 3BD & 2BA AVAILABLE NOW! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 6818 Chevy Chase Way Sacramento, CA. 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,700 square feet.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
7019 Uranus Pkwy
7019 Uranus Parkway, Parkway, CA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Has It All - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has it all from a great location to tons of Amenities. Nicely updated kitchen with newer appliances to include glass top range, microwave with convection, dishwasher and nook area.
Results within 1 mile of Parkway

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Golf Course Terrace
2342 51st Ave
2342 51st Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Golf Course Terrace neighborhood 3 Bed/ 2 Full bath 1224 Sqft. - * 3 Bed/ 2 full bath * 2 car garage attached. * Fence yard. * Fully remodeled inside. * Bran new AC * Granite Counter Top * Tile Throughout a house.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkway
7342 Mandy Drive
7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkway
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Florin
7505 Williwaw Ln
7505 Willowan Lane, Florin, CA
Two Story 4 Bedroom Home - We have a 4 Bedroom home on a dead end street. This 4 Bedroom home has space in the Kitchen for dining and a spread out family room so make sure we check this one out. www.keyrealtycenter.com application fee: 40.
Results within 5 miles of Parkway
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
42 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1211 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,443
1394 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
216 Units Available
Midtown
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,615
1326 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
4701 V Street
4701 V Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1008 sqft
East Sacramento home with easy access to UCD Medical Center. Home has newer HVAC system, 1 car garage and laundry hook ups.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Laguna Creek West
6901 Springmont Drive
6901 Springmont Drive, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1239 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/i_E5fSzDedY 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home located in West Laguna/Elk Grove.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Florin
7940 Blackhawk Drive
7940 Blackhawk Drive, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3BD/1BT Cozy Home withing Florin Now Available! - This security conscious home has a wonderful bright yellow exterior, sharp white trim. The kitchen is inviting you to come home to cook and relax. You can grow herbs in your pop out garden window.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
8364 Arroyo Vista Dr
8364 Arroyo Vista Drive, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1063 sqft
Nice Duplex on Large Corner Lot! - This property sits on a large corner lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Fresh paint throughout. Large living area with fireplace and side patio off of the kitchen. No pets. No smoking.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
8425 Winterberry Drive
8425 Winterberry Drive, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1528 sqft
- (RLNE5977148)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8613 Banton Cir
8613 Banton Circle, Elk Grove, CA
8613 Banton Cir Available 08/05/20 Excellent 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in East Elk Grove - This home measures more than 2500sf and has a 3 car garage. It features a separate living, dining, and family room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Village
5441 80th St
5441 80th Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spectacular Family Home ! 3bed / 2ba - Property Id: 322625 Come take a look at this great Family home ! Complete remodel from top to bottom with modern appliances and quality materials utilized throughout this spacious 3 bedroom , 2 bath home .

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Land Park
709 7th Ave
709 7th Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1251 sqft
709 7th Ave Available 08/20/20 Landpark home - Landpark 3 bedroom two bath home. Large yard with relaxing fountain. Three bedrooms and two bath home with central heat and air. Plus a large shed that can be used as an artist studio or storage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Laguna Creek West
5413 Spring Creek Way
5413 Spring Creek Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1690 sqft
5413 Spring Creek Way Available 08/29/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5922922)
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Parkway, CA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Parkway provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Parkway. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

