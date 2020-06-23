8628 Century Boulevard, Paramount, CA 90723 Paramount
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Condo! 3 bedrooms (master bedroom walk in closet). 2 remodeled baths very close to Downey landing and 105 and 91 fwys. Newly painted and remodeled from the inside. Closed gated complex 2nd floor downstairs Garage. New carpeted just installed. MUST SEE!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25152
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4632572)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
