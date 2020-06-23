All apartments in Paramount
8628 Century Boulevard

8628 Century Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8628 Century Boulevard, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Condo! 3 bedrooms (master bedroom walk in closet). 2 remodeled baths very close to Downey landing and 105 and 91 fwys. Newly painted and remodeled from the inside. Closed gated complex 2nd floor downstairs Garage. New carpeted just installed. MUST SEE!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25152

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4632572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8628 Century Boulevard have any available units?
8628 Century Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 8628 Century Boulevard have?
Some of 8628 Century Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8628 Century Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8628 Century Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8628 Century Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8628 Century Boulevard is not pet friendly.
Does 8628 Century Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8628 Century Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 8628 Century Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8628 Century Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8628 Century Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8628 Century Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8628 Century Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8628 Century Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8628 Century Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8628 Century Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
