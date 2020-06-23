8628 Century Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Condo! 3 bedrooms (master bedroom walk in closet). 2 remodeled baths very close to Downey landing and 105 and 91 fwys. Newly painted and remodeled from the inside. Closed gated complex 2nd floor downstairs Garage. New carpeted just installed. MUST SEE!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25152



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4632572)