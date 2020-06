Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Paramount Gated Charmer Fireplace in the living room, Central Air & Heat, Attached Garage. A beautiful and well maintained updated Unit & Complex, a balcony off the Master Suite. This beautiful condo is located in the beautiful gated community of Downey Lakes. This condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, beautiful hardwood flooring, and an inside laundry area. Both master en- suits are ensuite with there own private bathroom