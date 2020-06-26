All apartments in Paramount
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:42 PM

8039 1st Street

8039 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8039 1st Street, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/01/19 Cozy and colorful home in a quiet Paramount neighborhood. A very safe neighborhood perfect for a family, with a police station, church, and elementary school just down the street. Gated front yard with a guava tree, and a small back yard with a patio and lemon tree. The home has recently been outfitted with brand new solar panels, so you'll be saving a fortune on the electric bill! Single car garage, with hookups for a washer and dryer. The lengthy driveway can fit 3 cars, and there is parking on the street by permit as well. (Note: pics show owner's belongings, but home will be rented unfurnished and with fresh paint inside!)

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/36042

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4916099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 1st Street have any available units?
8039 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
Is 8039 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
8039 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 8039 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 8039 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 8039 1st Street offers parking.
Does 8039 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8039 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 1st Street have a pool?
No, 8039 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 8039 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 8039 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8039 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8039 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8039 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
