8039 1st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Available 06/01/19 Cozy and colorful home in a quiet Paramount neighborhood. A very safe neighborhood perfect for a family, with a police station, church, and elementary school just down the street. Gated front yard with a guava tree, and a small back yard with a patio and lemon tree. The home has recently been outfitted with brand new solar panels, so you'll be saving a fortune on the electric bill! Single car garage, with hookups for a washer and dryer. The lengthy driveway can fit 3 cars, and there is parking on the street by permit as well. (Note: pics show owner's belongings, but home will be rented unfurnished and with fresh paint inside!)



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/36042



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4916099)