Home
/
Paramount, CA
/
6844 Alondra Boulevard
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

6844 Alondra Boulevard

6844 Alondra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6844 Alondra Boulevard, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
To View: Kenny 562-477-1489
Only A.D.A. Approved Service / Companion Pets will be accepted. Must provide Documentation.
Excellent 3 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 story Condo. 1422 Sqft. Very open floor plan. Gated Condo complex with Pool. 2 Assigned Parking. 1 open space & 1 carport space. #17. Entrance on 2nd floor of 3 story building. Laminated flooring in living room, New carpet in Bedrooms. 2 bedrooms on first floor. Laundry room, inside unit with Washer and Dryer provide by owner. Central AC / Heating. Master Bedroom on 2nd floor, Loft style with view of living room. 2 large closets. Master Bathroom, twin vanity sinks, stall shower. Vaulted ceilings. Remodeled Kitchen with granite counters. Blonde oak cabinets. Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Microwave provided. Breakfast bar counter. Tile flooring entryway. Trash and HOA paid for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

