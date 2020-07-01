6844 Alondra Boulevard

Amenities

Only A.D.A. Approved Service / Companion Pets will be accepted. Must provide Documentation.

Excellent 3 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 story Condo. 1422 Sqft. Very open floor plan. Gated Condo complex with Pool. 2 Assigned Parking. 1 open space & 1 carport space. #17. Entrance on 2nd floor of 3 story building. Laminated flooring in living room, New carpet in Bedrooms. 2 bedrooms on first floor. Laundry room, inside unit with Washer and Dryer provide by owner. Central AC / Heating. Master Bedroom on 2nd floor, Loft style with view of living room. 2 large closets. Master Bathroom, twin vanity sinks, stall shower. Vaulted ceilings. Remodeled Kitchen with granite counters. Blonde oak cabinets. Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Microwave provided. Breakfast bar counter. Tile flooring entryway. Trash and HOA paid for.