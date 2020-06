Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

House is very large with attached garage, backyard has orange, lemon and avocado trees, with huge area for kids or family gatherings. New wood flooring and bathroom has been updated

House is very large with attached garage, backyard has orange, lemon and avocado trees, with huge area for kids or family gatherings. New wood flooring and bathroom has been updated