15911 Georgia Avenue.
15911 Georgia Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:48 PM

15911 Georgia Avenue

15911 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15911 Georgia Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming upper one bedroom with hardwood floors. Located in Paramount off Alondra. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants and shopping in Paramount Town Center. Unit is located in rear of complex over garages. Walk up the stairs to your private patio. Bring your bistro table and potted plants to make your outdoor space cozy. Walk in the front door to the spacious living room. The eat-in kitchen has vibrant vintage tiles, tons of counter-space, ample cabinets and tons of windows to welcome in the sunshine. Off the living room access the bedroom with ample closet space and en-suite bathroom. The bathroom has a built-in linen closet and vintage pink tiles. The unit comes with a one car garage, water/trash is included and ready for move in. On-site laundry facility.
1-year lease agreement required
A stove can be provided if needed
No Section 8
No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15911 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
15911 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 15911 Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 15911 Georgia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15911 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15911 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15911 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15911 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 15911 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15911 Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 15911 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15911 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15911 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 15911 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15911 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15911 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15911 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15911 Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

