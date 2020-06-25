All apartments in Paramount
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

15510 Hayter Avenue

15510 Hayter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15510 Hayter Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable 2 bedrooms 1 bath front house (of a duplex) in the city of Paramount ready for move-in. Nicely updated, freshly painted! Plenty of cabinet space & granite counter tops in the kitchen. Inside washer and dryer hook up, tile and wood laminate floors throughout. Bathroom updated with modern fixture, vanity and tile surround for the tub. Large bedrooms with ample closet space and ceiling fans. French door from the dining nook leads to a cozy back patio. Beautiful front yard hardscaping and land scape. 2 carports included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15510 Hayter Avenue have any available units?
15510 Hayter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 15510 Hayter Avenue have?
Some of 15510 Hayter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15510 Hayter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15510 Hayter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15510 Hayter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15510 Hayter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 15510 Hayter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15510 Hayter Avenue offers parking.
Does 15510 Hayter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15510 Hayter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15510 Hayter Avenue have a pool?
No, 15510 Hayter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15510 Hayter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15510 Hayter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15510 Hayter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15510 Hayter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
