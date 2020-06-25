15510 Hayter Avenue

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedrooms 1 bath front house (of a duplex) in the city of Paramount ready for move-in. Nicely updated, freshly painted! Plenty of cabinet space & granite counter tops in the kitchen. Inside washer and dryer hook up, tile and wood laminate floors throughout. Bathroom updated with modern fixture, vanity and tile surround for the tub. Large bedrooms with ample closet space and ceiling fans. French door from the dining nook leads to a cozy back patio. Beautiful front yard hardscaping and land scape. 2 carports included.

