Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

13838 Arthur Avenue

13838 Arthur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13838 Arthur Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13844 Available 11/01/19 LOVELY BRAND NEW UNIT! WHOLE BUILDING RENOVATION!
Now showing for 11/01/19 Move In!

For more information Contact Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties

Everything is new and it's got all you need! Call us today to schedule an appointment to view our very elegant spacious 1 bedroom apartments!

Beautiful Arthur Apartments, located very close to major freeways in the best part of Paramount.

RENTAL DETAILS
1 bed, 1 bath $1,650
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Pet friendly with refundable $500 deposit and $35/per pet
(small dogs and cats allowed)

For more information Contact Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties

UNIT FEATURES
Wall Heater
Hardwood floor throughout
Stainless Steel Gas Stove with Oven, Refrigerator,
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Double pane windows
Stainless steel fixtures and ceiling fans
Mirror closet doors (select units)

For more information Contact Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties

PROPERTY DETAILS
On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests
24/7 On Call Emergency Maintenance Line

For more information Contact Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties

Located at 13838 Arthur Ave., Paramount, CA 90723 and Professionally managed by Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/paramount-ca?lid=12640323

(RLNE5186767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13838 Arthur Avenue have any available units?
13838 Arthur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 13838 Arthur Avenue have?
Some of 13838 Arthur Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13838 Arthur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13838 Arthur Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13838 Arthur Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13838 Arthur Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13838 Arthur Avenue offer parking?
No, 13838 Arthur Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13838 Arthur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13838 Arthur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13838 Arthur Avenue have a pool?
No, 13838 Arthur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13838 Arthur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13838 Arthur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13838 Arthur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13838 Arthur Avenue has units with dishwashers.

