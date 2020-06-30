13838 Arthur Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13844 Available 11/01/19 LOVELY BRAND NEW UNIT! WHOLE BUILDING RENOVATION!

Now showing for 11/01/19 Move In!



For more information Contact Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties



Everything is new and it's got all you need! Call us today to schedule an appointment to view our very elegant spacious 1 bedroom apartments!



Beautiful Arthur Apartments, located very close to major freeways in the best part of Paramount.



RENTAL DETAILS

1 bed, 1 bath $1,650

Deposit: $500 on approved credit

Pet friendly with refundable $500 deposit and $35/per pet

(small dogs and cats allowed)



For more information Contact Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties



UNIT FEATURES

Wall Heater

Hardwood floor throughout

Stainless Steel Gas Stove with Oven, Refrigerator,

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Double pane windows

Stainless steel fixtures and ceiling fans

Mirror closet doors (select units)



For more information Contact Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties



PROPERTY DETAILS

On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests

24/7 On Call Emergency Maintenance Line



For more information Contact Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties



Located at 13838 Arthur Ave., Paramount, CA 90723 and Professionally managed by Pan American Properties



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/paramount-ca?lid=12640323



(RLNE5186767)