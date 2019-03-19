All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
929 Via Del Monte

929 via Del Monte · No Longer Available
Palos Verdes Estates
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

929 via Del Monte, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous coastline and white water views await the lucky family who will occupy this home designed by architect Robert George Muncaster AIA. Enjoy seeing downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood sign and planes flying into LAX. Perched on a hill, this recently updated home features a separate master bedroom suite with built in bookshelves, remodeled master bath and picture windows allowing an expansive coastline view. New paint inside and out, new double paned windows and a new roof. Enjoy an afternoon in the swimming pool or lounge on the deck with its expansive views. New extra quiet Bosch dishwasher and built in microwave in kitchen. Two wood burning fireplaces. No smoking, submit on pets. A true gem that won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Via Del Monte have any available units?
929 Via Del Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 929 Via Del Monte have?
Some of 929 Via Del Monte's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Via Del Monte currently offering any rent specials?
929 Via Del Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Via Del Monte pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Via Del Monte is pet friendly.
Does 929 Via Del Monte offer parking?
No, 929 Via Del Monte does not offer parking.
Does 929 Via Del Monte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Via Del Monte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Via Del Monte have a pool?
Yes, 929 Via Del Monte has a pool.
Does 929 Via Del Monte have accessible units?
No, 929 Via Del Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Via Del Monte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Via Del Monte has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Via Del Monte have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Via Del Monte does not have units with air conditioning.
