929 Via Del Monte

Gorgeous coastline and white water views await the lucky family who will occupy this home designed by architect Robert George Muncaster AIA. Enjoy seeing downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood sign and planes flying into LAX. Perched on a hill, this recently updated home features a separate master bedroom suite with built in bookshelves, remodeled master bath and picture windows allowing an expansive coastline view. New paint inside and out, new double paned windows and a new roof. Enjoy an afternoon in the swimming pool or lounge on the deck with its expansive views. New extra quiet Bosch dishwasher and built in microwave in kitchen. Two wood burning fireplaces. No smoking, submit on pets. A true gem that won't last.