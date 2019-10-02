All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
888 Via Del Monte

888 via Del Monte · No Longer Available
Location

888 via Del Monte, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful one level home with expansive city, mountain, and Queen's Necklace ocean views situated on a large lot at the bottom of a private driveway. Newly upgraded fixtures and lighting, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, and living room with wood burning fireplace. This home has the feel of a hillside retreat, with lots of space and light throughout, and lush greenery surrounding the exterior Detached two car garage has a large downstairs bonus room that can be used as a gym, office, or guest room. This is a place you will look forward to coming home to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Via Del Monte have any available units?
888 Via Del Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 888 Via Del Monte have?
Some of 888 Via Del Monte's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Via Del Monte currently offering any rent specials?
888 Via Del Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Via Del Monte pet-friendly?
No, 888 Via Del Monte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 888 Via Del Monte offer parking?
Yes, 888 Via Del Monte offers parking.
Does 888 Via Del Monte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Via Del Monte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Via Del Monte have a pool?
No, 888 Via Del Monte does not have a pool.
Does 888 Via Del Monte have accessible units?
No, 888 Via Del Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Via Del Monte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 Via Del Monte has units with dishwashers.
Does 888 Via Del Monte have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 Via Del Monte does not have units with air conditioning.
