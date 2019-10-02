888 Via Del Monte

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym fireplace

Beautiful one level home with expansive city, mountain, and Queen's Necklace ocean views situated on a large lot at the bottom of a private driveway. Newly upgraded fixtures and lighting, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, and living room with wood burning fireplace. This home has the feel of a hillside retreat, with lots of space and light throughout, and lush greenery surrounding the exterior Detached two car garage has a large downstairs bonus room that can be used as a gym, office, or guest room. This is a place you will look forward to coming home to.