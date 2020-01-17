All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 3908 Vía Campesina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
3908 Vía Campesina
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:06 AM

3908 Vía Campesina

3908 Via Campesina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3908 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent. ***
*** Give our office a call to schedule a showing ***

- Address: 3908 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274

- Rent: $5,500 Per Month
- Deposit: $10,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Brick Fireplace
- Central A/C & Heat
- High Vaulted Ceilings
- Driveway Parking for 3 Cars
- Appliances (stove, oven, microwave, subzero fridge, dishwasher)
- Laundry Room with washer & dryer (Not Warranted)
- Beautiful park-like grounds with fruit trees
- Swimming pool
- 2 Car Garage + additional parking for 6 cars
- 1 small dog or cat okay with additional $500 pet deposit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Vía Campesina have any available units?
3908 Vía Campesina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 3908 Vía Campesina have?
Some of 3908 Vía Campesina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Vía Campesina currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Vía Campesina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Vía Campesina pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Vía Campesina is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Vía Campesina offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Vía Campesina offers parking.
Does 3908 Vía Campesina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3908 Vía Campesina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Vía Campesina have a pool?
Yes, 3908 Vía Campesina has a pool.
Does 3908 Vía Campesina have accessible units?
No, 3908 Vía Campesina does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Vía Campesina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 Vía Campesina has units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 Vía Campesina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3908 Vía Campesina has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPalos Verdes Estates Apartments with Parking
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with PoolsPalos Verdes Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles