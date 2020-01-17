3908 Vía Campesina

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent. ***
*** Give our office a call to schedule a showing ***
- Address: 3908 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
- Rent: $5,500 Per Month
- Deposit: $10,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Brick Fireplace
- Central A/C & Heat
- High Vaulted Ceilings
- Driveway Parking for 3 Cars
- Appliances (stove, oven, microwave, subzero fridge, dishwasher)
- Laundry Room with washer & dryer (Not Warranted)
- Beautiful park-like grounds with fruit trees
- Swimming pool
- 2 Car Garage + additional parking for 6 cars
- 1 small dog or cat okay with additional $500 pet deposit
Contact us to schedule a showing.