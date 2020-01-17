3908 Vía Campesina

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent. ***

*** Give our office a call to schedule a showing ***



- Address: 3908 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274



- Rent: $5,500 Per Month

- Deposit: $10,000

- Bedrooms: 3

- Bathrooms: 2

- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- New Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Brick Fireplace

- Central A/C & Heat

- High Vaulted Ceilings

- Driveway Parking for 3 Cars

- Appliances (stove, oven, microwave, subzero fridge, dishwasher)

- Laundry Room with washer & dryer (Not Warranted)

- Beautiful park-like grounds with fruit trees

- Swimming pool

- 2 Car Garage + additional parking for 6 cars

- 1 small dog or cat okay with additional $500 pet deposit

Contact us to schedule a showing.