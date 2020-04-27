All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 2545 Via Campesina #105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
2545 Via Campesina #105
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

2545 Via Campesina #105

2545 Via Campesina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2545 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Ground Level Condo in Malaga Cove - Large ground level condo in a secure building in Malaga Cove and walking distance to the library, park and all the conveniences of the Malaga Cove Plaza with the Ranch Market, two banks, the post office, gift shop, restaurants, and many other businesses. Spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen with built-in range and oven, trash compactor, dishwasher and a large eating area. Separate laundry room, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Two balconies on rear, two subterranean garage spaces (#17 and #18).

(RLNE5638764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Via Campesina #105 have any available units?
2545 Via Campesina #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2545 Via Campesina #105 have?
Some of 2545 Via Campesina #105's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 Via Campesina #105 currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Via Campesina #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Via Campesina #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2545 Via Campesina #105 is pet friendly.
Does 2545 Via Campesina #105 offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Via Campesina #105 offers parking.
Does 2545 Via Campesina #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Via Campesina #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Via Campesina #105 have a pool?
No, 2545 Via Campesina #105 does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Via Campesina #105 have accessible units?
No, 2545 Via Campesina #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Via Campesina #105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 Via Campesina #105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 Via Campesina #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 Via Campesina #105 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles