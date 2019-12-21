All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 2525 Via Campesina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
2525 Via Campesina
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

2525 Via Campesina

2525 Via Campesina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2525 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One of a kind, impeccably remodeled, ocean view single level unit in Malaga Cove! Designed with top quality materials and sophisticated style, this beautiful pied-a-terre in Malaga Cove has it all. Crown moldings, plush newer carpet and custom wood built-ins are just a few of the exceptional designer touches throughout. The living and dining rooms open to a private rear terrace inviting you to enjoy ocean, sunset, and pastoral views. A custom built desk is discreetly enclosed behind closet doors, and a wet bar with ice maker makes entertaining a breeze. The master suite features a walk-in closet and a fabulous bath with plenty of storage. The hall bath boasts a gorgeous walk-in shower, stone-topped vanity and stacked washer/dryer. The second bedroom also enjoys the ocean views through a window flanked by custom glass-front storage. Two side-by-side parking spaces plus a storage compartment on the lower level garage, as well as an additional community laundry room, are accessed by the elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Via Campesina have any available units?
2525 Via Campesina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 2525 Via Campesina have?
Some of 2525 Via Campesina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Via Campesina currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Via Campesina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Via Campesina pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Via Campesina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2525 Via Campesina offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Via Campesina offers parking.
Does 2525 Via Campesina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Via Campesina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Via Campesina have a pool?
No, 2525 Via Campesina does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Via Campesina have accessible units?
No, 2525 Via Campesina does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Via Campesina have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Via Campesina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Via Campesina have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Via Campesina does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles