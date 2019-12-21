2525 Via Campesina

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

One of a kind, impeccably remodeled, ocean view single level unit in Malaga Cove! Designed with top quality materials and sophisticated style, this beautiful pied-a-terre in Malaga Cove has it all. Crown moldings, plush newer carpet and custom wood built-ins are just a few of the exceptional designer touches throughout. The living and dining rooms open to a private rear terrace inviting you to enjoy ocean, sunset, and pastoral views. A custom built desk is discreetly enclosed behind closet doors, and a wet bar with ice maker makes entertaining a breeze. The master suite features a walk-in closet and a fabulous bath with plenty of storage. The hall bath boasts a gorgeous walk-in shower, stone-topped vanity and stacked washer/dryer. The second bedroom also enjoys the ocean views through a window flanked by custom glass-front storage. Two side-by-side parking spaces plus a storage compartment on the lower level garage, as well as an additional community laundry room, are accessed by the elevator.