Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1709 Via Zurita

1709 Via Zurita · (213) 500-5557
Location

1709 Via Zurita, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lunada Bay. Enjoy ocean breezes in this one-level open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths: both remodel:new dual sink vanity with high-end faucets, remodel kitchen with stainless appliances, large bedrooms with ocean views, new roof, corner lot, large windows allowing light and views. Hardwood and tile floors. Relax on the patio with your ocean and night light views. Walking distance to shops, bank, hardware, tutoring, restaurants, stores, two parks, grocery, ocean bluff, elementary, intermediate, and high schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Via Zurita have any available units?
1709 Via Zurita has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1709 Via Zurita have?
Some of 1709 Via Zurita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Via Zurita currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Via Zurita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Via Zurita pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Via Zurita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1709 Via Zurita offer parking?
No, 1709 Via Zurita does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Via Zurita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Via Zurita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Via Zurita have a pool?
No, 1709 Via Zurita does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Via Zurita have accessible units?
No, 1709 Via Zurita does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Via Zurita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Via Zurita has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Via Zurita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Via Zurita does not have units with air conditioning.
