1709 Via Zurita

Lunada Bay. Enjoy ocean breezes in this one-level open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths: both remodel:new dual sink vanity with high-end faucets, remodel kitchen with stainless appliances, large bedrooms with ocean views, new roof, corner lot, large windows allowing light and views. Hardwood and tile floors. Relax on the patio with your ocean and night light views. Walking distance to shops, bank, hardware, tutoring, restaurants, stores, two parks, grocery, ocean bluff, elementary, intermediate, and high schools.