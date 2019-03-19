1673 Cataluna Place

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Private Monte Malaga estate built for luxurious family living and entertaining prowess. This exemplary 4300 sq ft house was completely remodeled in 2003 and the secluded 15,000+ sq ft lot is located in Palos Verdes Estates. Award-winning schools, breath taking ocean and city views, an exceptionally low crime rate, and various amenities make Palos Verdes Estates one of LA county’s top sought after places to call home. The estate lies atop of a hillside driveway at the end of a peaceful cul de sac street and exuberates privacy, family living, and opportunity. The house has hardwood floors throughout and is move in ready with 4 large bedrooms, a three car garage, a brand new dual AC, an open concept flow, a large kitchen island, and well maintained landscaping. All 4 bedrooms reside upstairs as do two ensuite baths and a third bath as well. Of course the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Come see all the custom touches this palace holds.