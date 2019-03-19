All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
1673 Cataluna Place

1673 Cataluna Place · No Longer Available
Location

1673 Cataluna Place, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Private Monte Malaga estate built for luxurious family living and entertaining prowess. This exemplary 4300 sq ft house was completely remodeled in 2003 and the secluded 15,000+ sq ft lot is located in Palos Verdes Estates. Award-winning schools, breath taking ocean and city views, an exceptionally low crime rate, and various amenities make Palos Verdes Estates one of LA county’s top sought after places to call home. The estate lies atop of a hillside driveway at the end of a peaceful cul de sac street and exuberates privacy, family living, and opportunity. The house has hardwood floors throughout and is move in ready with 4 large bedrooms, a three car garage, a brand new dual AC, an open concept flow, a large kitchen island, and well maintained landscaping. All 4 bedrooms reside upstairs as do two ensuite baths and a third bath as well. Of course the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Come see all the custom touches this palace holds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1673 Cataluna Place have any available units?
1673 Cataluna Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1673 Cataluna Place have?
Some of 1673 Cataluna Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1673 Cataluna Place currently offering any rent specials?
1673 Cataluna Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1673 Cataluna Place pet-friendly?
No, 1673 Cataluna Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1673 Cataluna Place offer parking?
Yes, 1673 Cataluna Place offers parking.
Does 1673 Cataluna Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1673 Cataluna Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1673 Cataluna Place have a pool?
No, 1673 Cataluna Place does not have a pool.
Does 1673 Cataluna Place have accessible units?
No, 1673 Cataluna Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1673 Cataluna Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1673 Cataluna Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1673 Cataluna Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1673 Cataluna Place has units with air conditioning.
