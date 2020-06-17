All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
1641 Via Arriba
1641 Via Arriba

1641 Via Arriba, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

hardwood floors
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
Welcome to exclusive living with inescapable views in the private hillside of Malaga Cove, Palos Verdes Estates. This one level charmer is located on a quite street and is ready for its new tenants to enjoy the refinished hardwood floors, sweeping city, mountain, and whitewater oceans views, and cozy 4 bedrooms. Get ready to sit back and basque in the allure of the city lights as the sun sets and the soft ocean breeze fills your living room air all to a romantic flame from the rare wood burning stone fireplace. Walking distance to several scenic hiking trails and the Malaga Cove Plaza and Library. Let this home sooth your family’s soul and grace its lives with security and pleasure graced from the several surrounding city perks and amenities such as the renowned Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District and awarded winning safety of the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department. Don’t miss out on this long term opportunity to settle in and thrive.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

