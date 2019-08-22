All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
1612 Espinosa Circle
1612 Espinosa Circle

1612 Espinosa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Espinosa Circle, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Ocean views, gentle breezes in prestigious Lunada Bay...walking distance to award-winning Palos Verdes Schools...large, private yard which backs into parkland. Imagine Executive entertaining in your gourmet kitchen...granite counters, custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, travertine tile...dining and relaxing watching the magnificent sunsets. With over 11,000 sq. ft. lot,your backyard parties will accommodate lots of your family, friends or business partners. Minutes from the local grocery store, gas station, hardware store, park, and ocean bluffs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

