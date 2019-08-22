1612 Espinosa Circle

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel range refrigerator

Ocean views, gentle breezes in prestigious Lunada Bay...walking distance to award-winning Palos Verdes Schools...large, private yard which backs into parkland. Imagine Executive entertaining in your gourmet kitchen...granite counters, custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, travertine tile...dining and relaxing watching the magnificent sunsets. With over 11,000 sq. ft. lot,your backyard parties will accommodate lots of your family, friends or business partners. Minutes from the local grocery store, gas station, hardware store, park, and ocean bluffs.