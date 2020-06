Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful home located in the best part of Palos Verdes Estate. Most private, resort-like, beautiful view with tennis court. Park-like back yard with swimming pool, outdoor BBQ area and open patio area. Featured security and sound system are great for entertainment and party. Great lease price below the market price. It's partly furnished. Don't miss the opportunity to stay in this wonderful home!