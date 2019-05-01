All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

1109 Palos Verdes Drive W

1109 Palos Verdes Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Rare gated oceanfront property located on the bluffs of Palos Verdes with panoramic ocean, coastline and Catalina views. Privately situated within an approx. half acre lot, immaculately maintained grounds with a long circular driveway that leads up to the beautiful 3,650 SF, 3 bedroom & 2.5 bath home. You are greeted with breathtaking views as soon as you step through the front door. The main level features an easy open floorplan with kitchen, dining area, living room with balcony and an office. The spacious kitchen is complete with top of the line stainless steel appliances, a Sub-zero fridge, wood cabinets and a walk in pantry. The master bedroom on the main level features a large walk-in closet, a luxurious bath and sliding doors that access the balcony overlooking views. Downstairs is a large family room with fireplace and two additional bedrooms plus a bathroom. Just off the family room is the very private patio / backyard where you can relax and enjoy beautiful sunsets and the cool ocean breeze. Other features include a laundry room, a spa tub in the backyard, wine cellar, 4-car garage, close proximity to award winning Palos Verdes Schools, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W have any available units?
1109 Palos Verdes Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W have?
Some of 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Palos Verdes Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W offers parking.
Does 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W have a pool?
No, 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W have accessible units?
No, 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have units with air conditioning.
