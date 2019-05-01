1109 Palos Verdes Drive W

Amenities

Rare gated oceanfront property located on the bluffs of Palos Verdes with panoramic ocean, coastline and Catalina views. Privately situated within an approx. half acre lot, immaculately maintained grounds with a long circular driveway that leads up to the beautiful 3,650 SF, 3 bedroom & 2.5 bath home. You are greeted with breathtaking views as soon as you step through the front door. The main level features an easy open floorplan with kitchen, dining area, living room with balcony and an office. The spacious kitchen is complete with top of the line stainless steel appliances, a Sub-zero fridge, wood cabinets and a walk in pantry. The master bedroom on the main level features a large walk-in closet, a luxurious bath and sliding doors that access the balcony overlooking views. Downstairs is a large family room with fireplace and two additional bedrooms plus a bathroom. Just off the family room is the very private patio / backyard where you can relax and enjoy beautiful sunsets and the cool ocean breeze. Other features include a laundry room, a spa tub in the backyard, wine cellar, 4-car garage, close proximity to award winning Palos Verdes Schools, shops and restaurants.