214 Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palo Alto renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,004
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,661
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
43 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
South of Midtown
33 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Midtown Palo Alto
6 Units Available
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3158 Emerson Street
3158 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
850 sqft
3158 Emerson Street Available 06/26/20 Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto - Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto. Pristine condition! New modern kitchen, exposed wood roof ceiling, fireplace and vintage hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Terrace
1 Unit Available
1565 Stanford Ave
1565 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1270 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Stanford Ave. - Live vibrantly, at the center of it all in this beautiful two bedroom two and a half bath single family home! Conveniently located just outside the Stanford University Campus.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
3140 sqft
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Crescent Park
1 Unit Available
1181 Forest Avenue
1181 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1851 sqft
Charming House in Cresent Park - **AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 2020* Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a quiet, tree-lined street of Palo Altos Crescent Park neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
332 Cowper Street
332 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedrooms PLUS Third Floor Home Office! - Downtown Location, Privacy, Space and Style.....this condo has it all. Enter this fabulous end unit townhome and you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted walls.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
2409 Park Blvd Unit C202
2409 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1247 sqft
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for PG&E Landscaping: included Parking: Carport and street parking as permitted Laundry: Washer and Dryer included Pet Policy: Small dog 2 story, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Palo Alto.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
250 Hawthorne AVE
250 Hawthorne Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
726 sqft
This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
University South
1 Unit Available
668 Hamilton Avenue
668 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1523 sqft
Charming townhome located right in Downtown Palo Alto! Gated community with courtyards, charming gardens, and fountains. Spacious floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the unit. Kitchen with tile countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
University South
1 Unit Available
325 Channing Avenue #314
325 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
325 Channing Avenue #314 Available 06/22/20 2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours! This beautiful 2-story property is located in the

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Old Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
150 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1410 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee164abf74a115e2801b67a Great Palo Alto House,quiet neighborhood, with central A/C! Close to Stanford, CalTran, Google, Facebook, SAS, Nest, Ideo, Microsoft, HP.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306
3378 Saint Michael Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2251 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood 4 bedrooms and 4.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
331 Poe St Unit #4
331 Poe St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leland Manor - Embarcadero Oaks - Garland Drive
1 Unit Available
2371 Ross Road
2371 Ross Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1445 sqft
2371 Ross Road Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Palo Alto Home - Very Centrally Located! - Available 7/1/20 - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Single Family Palo Alto Home! This completely remodeled home features

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
124 Lois Lane
124 Lois Lane, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2353 sqft
124 Lois Lane Available 07/15/20 Wonderfully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Desirable Duveneck - Wonderfully remodeled four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly desirable N.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
665 Towle Way
665 Towle Way, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
2713 sqft
Spacious 5 Beds, 3 Bath Home in Heart of Midtown Neighborhood - This is a wonderfully updated home in Heart of Midtown 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms Master suite Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace Remodeled kitchen with granite

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
552 Palo Alto Ave
552 Palo Alto Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3 BEDS & 2 BATHS HOME IN DOWNTOWN PALO ALTO! - This is a wonderful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home located in Downtown Palo AltoSpacious living room with oversize window, bringing in loads of natural light Formal dining

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
420 Tennyson Ave.
420 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,400
1104 sqft
Fabulous Vintage Old Palo Charmer, Great PA schools, easy commute location, wonderful neighborhood! - CHARMING vintage home, in Old Palo Alto. Spacious living room with gas fireplace features large, arched windows that bring in floods of light.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,690
Available 07/01/20 LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square
City Guide for Palo Alto, CA

"A remarkable thing about the Silicon Valley culture is that its status structure is so based on technical accomplishment and prowess." (-Jaron Lanier)

Once a sleepy college town, Palo Alto has transformed itself into the tech capital of the country. Stanford University is still here, but the big names attracting most people to this city are Facebook, Apple and Paypal. You might have been the smartest person in your class growing up, but in the middle of Silicon Valley you'll probably just blend into the crowd. This city is home to the most educated population of any United States city, and it certainly shows.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palo Alto? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palo Alto, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palo Alto renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

