3888 Magnolia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Charming home is located in Barron Park - This charming home is located in Barron Park near biking/walking trails and parks. A comfortable bright home with a great entertaining back yard with covered porch and raised gardening beds.



Features include:



- 3 bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms

- Living room with Decorative Fireplace with attached dining area

- Large kitchen, with Nook for a Dining Area

- Separate Laundry Area in Garage includes a Washer/Dryer off kitchen

- Extra Bonus Room off Garage that would also make a Great Office space

- Attached 2-car Carpeted Garage with room for Storage /Kids Play room

- Fenced back yard with Nice Covered Porch

- "mascot" Neighborhood Donkeys

- Gardener Included



The house was just painted all inside, kitchen is updated with new lights, new hood and new counter tops next to the stove with extra cabinets. All rooms just updated with hardwood floors and newer lights.



Quiet neighborhood located in Barron Park, Top Palo Alto schools, close to Stanford University, and close to Shopping.

One year lease. Security deposit $5,250.00, Small Pets considered with owners approval and additional deposit (service animal welcome). NO SMOKING! (Owner or Agent cannot guarantee school availability-always check with the district to confirm school).



For Showings Call or Text: Leslie Haas, Cambridge Property Managment, Inc., CPMSV.com 650-245-8005

CalBRE#01461447



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5936136)