Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3888 Magnolia Drive

3888 Magnolia Drive · (650) 245-8005
Location

3888 Magnolia Drive, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Barron Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3888 Magnolia Drive · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming home is located in Barron Park - This charming home is located in Barron Park near biking/walking trails and parks. A comfortable bright home with a great entertaining back yard with covered porch and raised gardening beds.

Features include:

- 3 bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms
- Living room with Decorative Fireplace with attached dining area
- Large kitchen, with Nook for a Dining Area
- Separate Laundry Area in Garage includes a Washer/Dryer off kitchen
- Extra Bonus Room off Garage that would also make a Great Office space
- Attached 2-car Carpeted Garage with room for Storage /Kids Play room
- Fenced back yard with Nice Covered Porch
- "mascot" Neighborhood Donkeys
- Gardener Included

The house was just painted all inside, kitchen is updated with new lights, new hood and new counter tops next to the stove with extra cabinets. All rooms just updated with hardwood floors and newer lights.

Quiet neighborhood located in Barron Park, Top Palo Alto schools, close to Stanford University, and close to Shopping.
One year lease. Security deposit $5,250.00, Small Pets considered with owners approval and additional deposit (service animal welcome). NO SMOKING! (Owner or Agent cannot guarantee school availability-always check with the district to confirm school).

For Showings Call or Text: Leslie Haas, Cambridge Property Managment, Inc., CPMSV.com 650-245-8005
CalBRE#01461447

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5936136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3888 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
3888 Magnolia Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 3888 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 3888 Magnolia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3888 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3888 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3888 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3888 Magnolia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3888 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3888 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 3888 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3888 Magnolia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3888 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 3888 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3888 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3888 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3888 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3888 Magnolia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
