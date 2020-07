Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center hot tub media room tennis court

PALMDALE'S MOST LUXURIOUS COMMUNITY . . . CHAPARRAL. Surround yourself with resort-style landscaping and the finest amenities to help you escape from the hectic pace of everyday life. Our professional management staff goes the extra step to provide you with most comfortable living experience. Plus, Chaparral's prime location puts you minutes from the freeway, restaurants and the Antelope Valley Mall. Come to the best address in town!