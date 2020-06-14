Apartment List
/
CA
/
palmdale
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palmdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6734 Brion Ct
6734 Brion Court, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2443 sqft
Enjoy a home that has all of the custom amenities that makes a tenant feel like a home owner. This single story 3/4 bedroom, corner lot home has it all. The first being Solar Electricity. The current owner pays $10-$12 per month with one occupant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36907 Regency Place
36907 Regency Place, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1528 sqft
Remodeled single story with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. - Remodeled single story home with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. and was built in 1989. This 3 + 2 has all new hardwood flooring, carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3130 AVE S BARRINGTON
3130 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1050 sqft
Best unit in the complex! Newly renovated 2nd floor back unit in a modern apartment home located in the heart of Westside Village. Less than a block from Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Chase Bank and many other shops & restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1117 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private and gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticlously maniured courtyard with a central fountain.
Results within 1 mile of Palmdale

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1616 AVE N SERRANO
1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
4752 sqft
Amazing Views of Griffith Park Observatory and Mountains from the balcony. Excellent location in a very desirable Hollywood area, Thai Town, and Little Armenia.
Results within 5 miles of Palmdale
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
***1164 WEST IVESBROOK STREET
1164 West Ivesbrook Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1407 sqft
(Application Pending) West Lancaster Home - single story updated home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood floors - laundry room - central heating and air - swamp cooler - fireplace - 2 car garage

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mariposa
1 Unit Available
45533 Date Avenue
45533 Date Avenue, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
45533 Date Avenue Lancaster CA 93534 - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for you and your family to move right in! Spacious kitchen area, covered patio, well maintained landscaping and original hardwood floor! With the fenced in Front
City Guide for Palmdale, CA

"Goin' back home to the village of the sun, Out in back of Palmdale where the turkey farmers run" (- Frank Zappa, "Village of the Sun")

Palmdale is located in northern Los Angeles County, with a population of 153,876. Separated from Los Angeles by the San Gabriel Mountain Range, this gorgeous area is the 6th largest and the fastest growing city within Los Angeles County. The locals have a high quality of life. This city has some very notable places to hike and bike, such as Devil's Punchbowl, which is said to be like a mini Grand Canyon, or the Rancho Vista Golf Course for those who prefer to take to the green instead of the trails. There is something for everyone in the city of Palmdale, including some affordable rental homes worth checking out. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palmdale, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palmdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Palmdale 2 BedroomsPalmdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalmdale 3 Bedrooms
Palmdale Apartments with BalconyPalmdale Apartments with GaragePalmdale Apartments with Parking
Palmdale Apartments with PoolPalmdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalmdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts