9 Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 4
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 15
"Goin' back home to the village of the sun, Out in back of Palmdale where the turkey farmers run" (- Frank Zappa, "Village of the Sun")
Palmdale is located in northern Los Angeles County, with a population of 153,876. Separated from Los Angeles by the San Gabriel Mountain Range, this gorgeous area is the 6th largest and the fastest growing city within Los Angeles County. The locals have a high quality of life. This city has some very notable places to hike and bike, such as Devil's Punchbowl, which is said to be like a mini Grand Canyon, or the Rancho Vista Golf Course for those who prefer to take to the green instead of the trails. There is something for everyone in the city of Palmdale, including some affordable rental homes worth checking out. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palmdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.