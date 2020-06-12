12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
3 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
426 E Ave Q7
426 East Avenue Q 7, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Town home in the middle of the City, within walking distance to schools and shopping, commuter friendly (minutes from FWY). Complex is gated, comes with it's own private patio area and garage!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
436 AVE S virgil
436 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 436 AVE S virgil in Palmdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Palmdale

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1616 AVE N SERRANO
1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
4752 sqft
Amazing Views of Griffith Park Observatory and Mountains from the balcony. Excellent location in a very desirable Hollywood area, Thai Town, and Little Armenia.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
801 AVE S GRAND
801 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 801 AVE S GRAND in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1050 AVE S GRAND
1050 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1050 AVE S GRAND in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1348 AVE N STANLEY
1348 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1348 AVE N STANLEY in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1054 AVE S STANLEY
1054 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1054 AVE S STANLEY in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1100 AVE S GRAND
1100 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1584 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1100 AVE S GRAND in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Palmdale
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1001 sqft
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2817 WEST AVENUE K-12 #152
2817 West Avenue K 12, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
West Lancaster Condo in gated community - downstairs unit - 2 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings -fireplace - stackable washer and dryer - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car detached garage -

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1543 W Avenue L
1543 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
DESIRABLE & SPACIOUS! Located in Lancaster, this spacious 1,444 sqft 2-Story Townhome features 2 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, in the Somerset Gated Community! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!

June 2020 Palmdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palmdale Rent Report. Palmdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palmdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Palmdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palmdale Rent Report. Palmdale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palmdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palmdale rents increased slightly over the past month

Palmdale rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palmdale stand at $1,475 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,895 for a two-bedroom. Palmdale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palmdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palmdale

    As rents have increased marginally in Palmdale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palmdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palmdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,895 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Palmdale.
    • While Palmdale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Palmdale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Palmdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

