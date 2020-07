Amenities

Perfect Location in the heart of LA! Spacious, updated, and bright studio apartment in a prime location. Korea Town, very walkable within a great, safe neighborhood. Gated community with security. Gated underground parking with community laundry. Clean carpet throughout with tile in the kitchen, bath, and dressing area. Large closets, gas appliances, AC/Heat wall unit. 2nd story in a 3 story building. North facing so plenty of sun.