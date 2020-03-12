All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

436 AVE S virgil

436 West Avenue S · (213) 700-0096
Location

436 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
MODERN CONDOMINIUM! This gorgeous 2bed/2bath South facing unit gets abundant amounts of light and has a spacious balcony! The open floor plan comes equipped with beautiful new engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Caesarstone countertops throughout. Master Bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and private balcony. Conveniently located in the cusp of Koreatown, right by downtown LA. This new development is surrounded by renowned medical buildings, trendy restaurants, public transportation, and a 24-hour SPA. Only 1 block from the NEW TARGET! Enjoy the best of both Koreatown & Downtown LA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 AVE S virgil have any available units?
436 AVE S virgil has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 AVE S virgil have?
Some of 436 AVE S virgil's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 AVE S virgil currently offering any rent specials?
436 AVE S virgil isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 AVE S virgil pet-friendly?
No, 436 AVE S virgil is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 436 AVE S virgil offer parking?
Yes, 436 AVE S virgil does offer parking.
Does 436 AVE S virgil have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 AVE S virgil does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 AVE S virgil have a pool?
No, 436 AVE S virgil does not have a pool.
Does 436 AVE S virgil have accessible units?
No, 436 AVE S virgil does not have accessible units.
Does 436 AVE S virgil have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 AVE S virgil does not have units with dishwashers.
