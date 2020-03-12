436 AVE S virgil

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

MODERN CONDOMINIUM! This gorgeous 2bed/2bath South facing unit gets abundant amounts of light and has a spacious balcony! The open floor plan comes equipped with beautiful new engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Caesarstone countertops throughout. Master Bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and private balcony. Conveniently located in the cusp of Koreatown, right by downtown LA. This new development is surrounded by renowned medical buildings, trendy restaurants, public transportation, and a 24-hour SPA. Only 1 block from the NEW TARGET! Enjoy the best of both Koreatown & Downtown LA!