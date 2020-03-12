All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

36907 Regency Place

36907 Regency Place · (661) 940-1193 ext. 15
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36907 Regency Place, Palmdale, CA 93552

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36907 Regency Place · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled single story with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. - Remodeled single story home with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. and was built in 1989. This 3 + 2 has all new hardwood flooring, carpet and paint throughout. The interior of this home is beautiful. The floor plan offers a large living room with fireplace, open kitchen and family room. Kitchen appliances include gas range, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Laundry area in the garage with gas hook ups. 2 car attached garage with an auto opener. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease required.

(RLNE5820944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36907 Regency Place have any available units?
36907 Regency Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 36907 Regency Place have?
Some of 36907 Regency Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36907 Regency Place currently offering any rent specials?
36907 Regency Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36907 Regency Place pet-friendly?
No, 36907 Regency Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 36907 Regency Place offer parking?
Yes, 36907 Regency Place does offer parking.
Does 36907 Regency Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36907 Regency Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36907 Regency Place have a pool?
No, 36907 Regency Place does not have a pool.
Does 36907 Regency Place have accessible units?
No, 36907 Regency Place does not have accessible units.
Does 36907 Regency Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36907 Regency Place has units with dishwashers.
