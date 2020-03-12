36907 Regency Place

Amenities

Remodeled single story with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. - Remodeled single story home with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. and was built in 1989. This 3 + 2 has all new hardwood flooring, carpet and paint throughout. The interior of this home is beautiful. The floor plan offers a large living room with fireplace, open kitchen and family room. Kitchen appliances include gas range, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Laundry area in the garage with gas hook ups. 2 car attached garage with an auto opener. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease required.



(RLNE5820944)