Home
/
Palmdale, CA
/
337 AVE S HIGHLAND
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

337 AVE S HIGHLAND

337 East Avenue S · (323) 310-2525
Location

337 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4448 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Majestic Hancock Park home with 6 beds and 5.5 baths and newly remodeled kitchen and baths! Center hall plan! Dramatic entry with circular staircase. Living room with fireplace and character ceiling. Massive family room off kitchen with fireplace. Newly remodeled kitchen with center island, double sinks, new stainless steel range, dishwasher, fridge/freezer. Laundry room with washer, dryer, and sink off kitchen. 2 beds and 2.5 baths on first floor, 4 large beds and 3 baths on second floors. Extra third floor with master suite and adjacent bedroom suite. Master bath with double sinks, tub, and large walk in shower. Central air and heat. Hardscape and grass in backyard. Two car garage and driveway parking. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 AVE S HIGHLAND have any available units?
337 AVE S HIGHLAND has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 AVE S HIGHLAND have?
Some of 337 AVE S HIGHLAND's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 AVE S HIGHLAND currently offering any rent specials?
337 AVE S HIGHLAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 AVE S HIGHLAND pet-friendly?
No, 337 AVE S HIGHLAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 337 AVE S HIGHLAND offer parking?
Yes, 337 AVE S HIGHLAND does offer parking.
Does 337 AVE S HIGHLAND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 AVE S HIGHLAND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 AVE S HIGHLAND have a pool?
No, 337 AVE S HIGHLAND does not have a pool.
Does 337 AVE S HIGHLAND have accessible units?
No, 337 AVE S HIGHLAND does not have accessible units.
Does 337 AVE S HIGHLAND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 AVE S HIGHLAND has units with dishwashers.
