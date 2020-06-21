337 AVE S HIGHLAND

Amenities

Majestic Hancock Park home with 6 beds and 5.5 baths and newly remodeled kitchen and baths! Center hall plan! Dramatic entry with circular staircase. Living room with fireplace and character ceiling. Massive family room off kitchen with fireplace. Newly remodeled kitchen with center island, double sinks, new stainless steel range, dishwasher, fridge/freezer. Laundry room with washer, dryer, and sink off kitchen. 2 beds and 2.5 baths on first floor, 4 large beds and 3 baths on second floors. Extra third floor with master suite and adjacent bedroom suite. Master bath with double sinks, tub, and large walk in shower. Central air and heat. Hardscape and grass in backyard. Two car garage and driveway parking. Available immediately!