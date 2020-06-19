1216 AVE S HIGHLAND

Amenities

Upper Unit Available in this beautiful Spanish duplex property. Located in the neighborhood of the Longwood Highlands which is a portion of Highland Ave that is not a main street but a lovely residential area central to West Hollywood, Miracle Mile, Beverly Hills, DTLA and more. The spacious living room has plenty of windows allowing tons of natural light and French doors that lead to a private patio. The beautifully remodeled kitchen is a nod to the original style of the home with custom tile work and vintage style stove. This gorgeous home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is also a gated backyard space with palm trees and large grass area. Garage is used for storage only. Driveway parking available if car size permits. Does not include washer, dryer. Tenant pays utilities. Pets are case by case. Great credit and references are a must. Ready for move in now.Kitchen floor tile has recently been updated to new gray tile floor.