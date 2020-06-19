All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

1216 AVE S HIGHLAND

1216 East Avenue S · (310) 294-6838
Location

1216 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upper Unit Available in this beautiful Spanish duplex property. Located in the neighborhood of the Longwood Highlands which is a portion of Highland Ave that is not a main street but a lovely residential area central to West Hollywood, Miracle Mile, Beverly Hills, DTLA and more. The spacious living room has plenty of windows allowing tons of natural light and French doors that lead to a private patio. The beautifully remodeled kitchen is a nod to the original style of the home with custom tile work and vintage style stove. This gorgeous home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is also a gated backyard space with palm trees and large grass area. Garage is used for storage only. Driveway parking available if car size permits. Does not include washer, dryer. Tenant pays utilities. Pets are case by case. Great credit and references are a must. Ready for move in now.Kitchen floor tile has recently been updated to new gray tile floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND have any available units?
1216 AVE S HIGHLAND has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND have?
Some of 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND currently offering any rent specials?
1216 AVE S HIGHLAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND is pet friendly.
Does 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND offer parking?
Yes, 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND does offer parking.
Does 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND have a pool?
No, 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND does not have a pool.
Does 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND have accessible units?
No, 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 AVE S HIGHLAND does not have units with dishwashers.
