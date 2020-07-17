1209 AVE S TREMAINE.

Amenities

Time to get a little more SPACE. Be in central to everything that is good in Los Angeles. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, the Grove, Beverly Hills, Century City, Santa Monica, Downtown are all 10 minutes away. This Top floor of a duplex is a huge 1867 square foot 3 bed 2 bath with a separate kitchen and dining area. Closets so big you could make one into an office. Sip some coffee on a private balcony. Unit includes washer/dryer hookup, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Plenty of street parking for all your cars.