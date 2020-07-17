All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1209 AVE S TREMAINE

1209 East Avenue S · No Longer Available
Location

1209 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Time to get a little more SPACE. Be in central to everything that is good in Los Angeles. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, the Grove, Beverly Hills, Century City, Santa Monica, Downtown are all 10 minutes away. This Top floor of a duplex is a huge 1867 square foot 3 bed 2 bath with a separate kitchen and dining area. Closets so big you could make one into an office. Sip some coffee on a private balcony. Unit includes washer/dryer hookup, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Plenty of street parking for all your cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1209 AVE S TREMAINE have any available units?
1209 AVE S TREMAINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmdale, CA.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 AVE S TREMAINE have?
Some of 1209 AVE S TREMAINE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 AVE S TREMAINE currently offering any rent specials?
1209 AVE S TREMAINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 AVE S TREMAINE pet-friendly?
No, 1209 AVE S TREMAINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 1209 AVE S TREMAINE offer parking?
No, 1209 AVE S TREMAINE does not offer parking.
Does 1209 AVE S TREMAINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 AVE S TREMAINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 AVE S TREMAINE have a pool?
No, 1209 AVE S TREMAINE does not have a pool.
Does 1209 AVE S TREMAINE have accessible units?
No, 1209 AVE S TREMAINE does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 AVE S TREMAINE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 AVE S TREMAINE has units with dishwashers.

