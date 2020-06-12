/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
Heather Ridge
8721 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1004 sqft
Nestled among majestic oak trees, is the peaceful community of Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
6412 Benning Street
6412 Benning Street, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Orangevale
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Sunrise Oaks
42 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
American River Canyon
8 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
5504 Sequoia Circle
5504 Sequoia Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1381 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
310 Baird Drive
310 Baird Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1020 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Natoma Station! - This Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Natoma Station is a stones throw from The Folsom Outlet Mall, Movie Theatre, HWY 50, Parks, Schools,public transit, bike trail, river and so much more! Water, Sewer, &
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5840 Shelldrake Court
5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1049 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall
Results within 5 miles of Orangevale
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:40am
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Broadstone
21 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Broadstone
23 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Johnson Ranch
23 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Orangevale 1 BedroomsOrangevale 2 BedroomsOrangevale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrangevale 3 BedroomsOrangevale Apartments with Balcony
Orangevale Apartments with GarageOrangevale Apartments with GymOrangevale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrangevale Apartments with ParkingOrangevale Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CA