Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6533 Filbert Avenue

6533 Filbert Avenue · (916) 990-0770
Location

6533 Filbert Avenue, Orangevale, CA 95662
Orange Vale Colony

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6533 Filbert Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1986 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6533 Filbert Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Den - Updated home with great flow, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Master bathroom has a big shower and separate tub. Fireplace in the living room. Backyard has mature trees, two decks, walking path and large yard gives the feel of your own private oasis with a covered sitting area great for gatherings. Oversized two car garage with large work space. RV parking with gates. Tuff sheds in the back for all your storage needs. Pets negotiable with increased deposit.

Den could be used as a possible 4th bedroom or guest room.

Deposit is equal to one month rent.

One year lease.

Renter's insurance required.

(RLNE5817955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Filbert Avenue have any available units?
6533 Filbert Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6533 Filbert Avenue have?
Some of 6533 Filbert Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Filbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Filbert Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Filbert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6533 Filbert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6533 Filbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6533 Filbert Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6533 Filbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Filbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Filbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 6533 Filbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6533 Filbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6533 Filbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Filbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 Filbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6533 Filbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6533 Filbert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
