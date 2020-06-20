Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6533 Filbert Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Den - Updated home with great flow, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Master bathroom has a big shower and separate tub. Fireplace in the living room. Backyard has mature trees, two decks, walking path and large yard gives the feel of your own private oasis with a covered sitting area great for gatherings. Oversized two car garage with large work space. RV parking with gates. Tuff sheds in the back for all your storage needs. Pets negotiable with increased deposit.



Den could be used as a possible 4th bedroom or guest room.



Deposit is equal to one month rent.



One year lease.



Renter's insurance required.



(RLNE5817955)