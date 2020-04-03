103 Bristol Road

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath condo in downtown Ojai in small, quiet condo complex. Large living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings looks out onto its own landscaped, private patio. Wood and tile floors. Wood burning fireplace, central air conditioning, laundry room in condo. 3 bedrooms are on the second level. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet and full bath. 2 car garage. All kitchen appliances are included. The condo is on Bristol Rd. within walking distance of city parks, schools and downtown Arcade. Complex is beautifully maintained with mature oaks and pines.