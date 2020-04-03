All apartments in Ojai
103 Bristol Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

103 Bristol Road

103 Bristol Road · (805) 228-4671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

103 Bristol Road, Ojai, CA 93023

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath condo in downtown Ojai in small, quiet condo complex. Large living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings looks out onto its own landscaped, private patio. Wood and tile floors. Wood burning fireplace, central air conditioning, laundry room in condo. 3 bedrooms are on the second level. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet and full bath. 2 car garage. All kitchen appliances are included. The condo is on Bristol Rd. within walking distance of city parks, schools and downtown Arcade. Complex is beautifully maintained with mature oaks and pines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Bristol Road have any available units?
103 Bristol Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Bristol Road have?
Some of 103 Bristol Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Bristol Road currently offering any rent specials?
103 Bristol Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Bristol Road pet-friendly?
No, 103 Bristol Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ojai.
Does 103 Bristol Road offer parking?
Yes, 103 Bristol Road does offer parking.
Does 103 Bristol Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Bristol Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Bristol Road have a pool?
No, 103 Bristol Road does not have a pool.
Does 103 Bristol Road have accessible units?
No, 103 Bristol Road does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Bristol Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Bristol Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Bristol Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Bristol Road has units with air conditioning.
