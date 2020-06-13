All apartments in Oakley
Oakley, CA
504 Lassen Way
504 Lassen Way

504 Lassen Way · No Longer Available
504 Lassen Way, Oakley, CA 94561

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Jas Deepak - 925-899-0161 - This spacious house is situated in the popular Parkland sub-division at the end of Laurel Creek Road, Oakley. It stands out, thanks to the spacious master bedroom located downstairs. It's a property that's perfect for anyone who enjoys comfortable living with plenty of storage.There are a total of five bedrooms, and two and a half baths with a living room/kitchen combo. The house comes with its own laundry room, two-car garage, and maintenance-Free Backyard. It is within walking distance of a nearby park and only minutes from the freeway, shopping areas, and newly constructed BART station.The property features tile floors in the living/family/kitchen areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The house is light and bright with 2500 sq.ft and a shed in the back. The house is relatively new, having been constructed in 2005. It's a place you can call your own.The landlord is looking for responsible tenants with a decent credit history and who will care to maintain the house.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

